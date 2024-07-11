Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Statement About Golden State Warriors

Charles Barkley recently spoke about the Golden State Warriors.

Unknown date 1996; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) is defended by Seattle Supersonics forward Detlef Schrempf (11) at America West Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Unknown date 1996; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) is defended by Seattle Supersonics forward Detlef Schrempf (11) at America West Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have been among the best franchises in all of sports over the last decade.

However, they are coming off a tough season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings and missed the NBA playoffs.

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about the Warriors (h/t Warriors on NBCS).

Barkley: "They were mediocre last year, they're going to be even more mediocre next year... They're just all past their prime. That run is over."

The Warriors most notably lost five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson over the offseason (he signed with the Dallas Mavericks).

He had finished the previous year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

That said, the Warriors have done a good job in free agency acquiring Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.

Those three players should be able to replace a lot of the production they will miss from Thompson (and Chris Paul).

Steve Ker
Apr 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley makes a bold claim about Golden State that fans of the team will probably not like.

The Warriors have had an excellent run of winning four NBA Championships and reaching the Finals six times from 2015-22.

On the other hand, the franchise has also missed the playoffs in three out of the previous five years.

Charles Barkle
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors will still remain one of the most discussed teams in the league as long as future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Draymond Green are still on the roster.

