NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Statement About Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been among the best franchises in all of sports over the last decade.
However, they are coming off a tough season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings and missed the NBA playoffs.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about the Warriors (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Barkley: "They were mediocre last year, they're going to be even more mediocre next year... They're just all past their prime. That run is over."
The Warriors most notably lost five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson over the offseason (he signed with the Dallas Mavericks).
He had finished the previous year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.
That said, the Warriors have done a good job in free agency acquiring Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.
Those three players should be able to replace a lot of the production they will miss from Thompson (and Chris Paul).
Barkley makes a bold claim about Golden State that fans of the team will probably not like.
The Warriors have had an excellent run of winning four NBA Championships and reaching the Finals six times from 2015-22.
On the other hand, the franchise has also missed the playoffs in three out of the previous five years.
The Warriors will still remain one of the most discussed teams in the league as long as future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Draymond Green are still on the roster.