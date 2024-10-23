Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Bronny James Statement

Charles Barkley spoke honestly about Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) checks into the game with his son, guard Bronny James (9) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. This marked the first time in NBA history that a father and son played together. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Bronny James began his rookie year on Tuesday evening when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 110-103.

The former USC guard only played for three minutes, but he was able to share the floor with his father, which made NBA history.

Via The NBA: "LeBron James.
Bronny James.

The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA!"

Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made an honest statement about Bronny (via the NBA on TNT).

Barkley: "Bronny is a prospect. Number one, I am glad he's healthy. I think he should be in the G League. He's not ready to play in the NBA right now. He should be in the G League, because he's not ready to play in the NBA first and foremost. Secondly, there's gonna be some guys coming for his head. He's not ready. He's really a tweener, he's a point guard, two guard. His probably best attribute is being a defender. I think to take the pressure off him and let him get better as a player, he should be in the G League.

Bronny finished the preseason with averages of 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 29.7% from the field in six games.

He had one rebound in Tuesday's victory over Minnesota.

Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on TNT sideline reporter Taylor Rooks interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) after they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Lakers will play their second game of the season on Friday evening when they remain at home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

