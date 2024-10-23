NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Bronny James Statement
Bronny James began his rookie year on Tuesday evening when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 110-103.
The former USC guard only played for three minutes, but he was able to share the floor with his father, which made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James.
Bronny James.
The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA!"
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made an honest statement about Bronny (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "Bronny is a prospect. Number one, I am glad he's healthy. I think he should be in the G League. He's not ready to play in the NBA right now. He should be in the G League, because he's not ready to play in the NBA first and foremost. Secondly, there's gonna be some guys coming for his head. He's not ready. He's really a tweener, he's a point guard, two guard. His probably best attribute is being a defender. I think to take the pressure off him and let him get better as a player, he should be in the G League.
Bronny finished the preseason with averages of 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 29.7% from the field in six games.
He had one rebound in Tuesday's victory over Minnesota.
The Lakers will play their second game of the season on Friday evening when they remain at home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.