NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Klay Thompson Statement
Klay Thompson is going into his first season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
The future Hall of Famer finished last year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games for the Golden State Warriors.
Before the Mavs face off against the San Antonio Spurs (in Dallas), NBA legend Charles Barkley made an honest statement about Thompson (via The NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "He was the best two-guard in the NBA for a span of x-amount of years. Offensively and defensively. He's a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Everybody likes Klay Thompson, but no player gets better with age. Let's stop that. He got the two bad breaks with the ACL and the Achilles, and that's the reason the Warriors wanted to move on; he's not the same player."
While Thompson is no longer the star player he once was, there is no question that he can help the Mavs as a third or fourth option next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
For his career, Thompson has shot 41.3% from the three-point range.
He also ranks sixth on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list.
Via The NBA: "Klay Thompson gave NBA fans worldwide moments they'll NEVER forget as a Warrior...
💦 60 PTS on 11 dribbles
💦 11 3PM in 2016 Game 6 WCF
💦 Most points in a quarter with 37
💦 NBA 3PM single-game record with 14 ...
his new chapter in Dallas begins TONIGHT! 🌟"