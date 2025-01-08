NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Lakers Statement
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 118-97.
Even more disappointing, the Mavs were playing without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a brutally honest statement about the Lakers.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "The Lakers stink, plain and simple.... The Lakers are not a good team. They have zero atheltic ability... The Lakers are not any good."
The Lakers allowed the Mavs to shoot 52.3% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range.
In addition, the Mavs had lost five straight games entering play.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Brutal loss for the Lakers in Dallas, 118-97, to complete an 0-2 road trip. No Luka, no Kyrie, no Gafford for the Mavs and LAL trailed by double digits for the bulk of the second half."
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 20-16 in 36 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but still 6-4 over their last ten games).
On the road, the Lakers have struggled, going just 8-11 in the 19 games they have played away from Los Angeles.
Following their tough loss to the Mavs, the Lakers will now return home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in Los Angeles.
At home, they have gone 12-5 in 17 games.
Meanwhile, the Mavs are now one spot ahead of the Lakers (as the fifth seed) with a 21-16 record in 37 games.