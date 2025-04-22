Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Los Angeles Lakers Statement

Charles Barkley made a bold statement before Game 2.

Oct 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley greets fans during a Ring of Honor half time ceremony of the game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley greets fans during a Ring of Honor half time ceremony of the game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a very bold statement about the Lakers.

Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I think it's a must win for the Lakers... If you get Luka Doncic and LeBron James lose in the first round of the playoffs that's a bad season. That's a bad season. Everybody gave them the win in the trade, but if they lose in the first round, that's gonna be a really bad look for them."

The Lakers lost Game 1 of the series (also at home) by a score of 117-95.

They shot just 39.8% from the field (and had 14 less assists than the Timberwolves).

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
