NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Los Angeles Lakers Statement
Charles Barkley made a bold statement before Game 2.
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a very bold statement about the Lakers.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I think it's a must win for the Lakers... If you get Luka Doncic and LeBron James lose in the first round of the playoffs that's a bad season. That's a bad season. Everybody gave them the win in the trade, but if they lose in the first round, that's gonna be a really bad look for them."
The Lakers lost Game 1 of the series (also at home) by a score of 117-95.
They shot just 39.8% from the field (and had 14 less assists than the Timberwolves).
Published |Modified