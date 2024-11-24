NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Mike Tyson Statement
Last weekend, legendary boxer Mike Tyson faced off against Jake Paul in a Netflix special.
Paul defeated the 58-year-old, and over 60 million households watched (according to Netflix, h/t Front Office Sports).
After the fight, NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about Tyson (via The Steam Room).
Barkley: "I did not like that at all... I love Mike Tyson. I got a lot of love and respect for him. Number one, an old guy can't beat a young guy. I'm glad he didn't get hurt, but also he got hit a lot. It might not be there now, but at some point there's gonna be some damage to his brain. He made $20 million. That's not worth when you're not able to do the stuff you want to do with your kids and grandkids and things like that. Nah, man, I don't want to see old people fighting... I wish Jake Paul nothing but the best. He seems like he works hard and trains hard, but I don't want to see an old guy getting his brain bashed in. That's not a good look for me."
Tyson sent out a viral post after he lost the fight.
Tyson wrote on Novemeber 16: "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.
I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.
To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you 🙏 "