NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Brutally Honest Philadelphia 76ers Statement
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA during the 2024-25 NBA season.
With a roster that features Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, they had been expected to be a contender.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer (and former 76ers All-Star) Charles Barkley spoke honestly about his former team (and Embiid).
Barkley (via 97.5 The Fanatic): "The Sixers are not close to winning a championship... He hasn't even started that new extension yet. That's the thing that could ruin the Sixers franchise for the next decade. That decision could ruin their franchsie for the next decade."
Embiid is averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
That said, the 2023 MVP has only appeared in 17 games.
He has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Tommy Beer: "Joel Embiid's annual salary thru 2029:
2024-25: $51.4 million
2025-26: $55.2 million
2026-27: $59.5 million
2027-28: $64.3 million
2028-29: $69.0 million"
Right now, the 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-33 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following the Nets, the 76ers will play their next game on February 20 when they host the Boston Celtics.
Via Tommy Beer: "Joel Embiid and Paul George combined annual salary thru 2028:
2024-25: $100.6 million
2025-26: $106.9 million
2026-27: $113.7 million
2027-28: $120.9 million"