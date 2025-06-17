NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About 76ers Star Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid has been one of the most dominant players of his era.
That said, the Philadelphia 76ers star has had an up-and-down career with a lot of injuries.
In a recent interview with 97.5 The Fanatic, Basketball Hall of Famer (and 76ers legend) Charles Barkley spoke about Embiid.
Barkley: "If Joel had had a real coach from the beginning, I think his career would be totally different... I do believe this, I think if he had like a real coach from the beginning like a Billy Cunningham, I think he would have been the greatest player in 6ers history. No disrespect to Doc or Wilt Chamberlain or myself. I think if he had a real coach from the beginning who held him accountable, I think he woulda been the greatest player in 6ers history."
Those are strong words from Barkley (who is one of the best 25 players of all time).
Embiid has had a productive individual career, but he has yet to take the 76ers to the Eastern Conference finals in nine years.
This past year, the 2023 MVP averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The 76ers dealt with a lot of injuries during the 2024-25 season.
They were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
One good thing that came out of their bad season was that they landed the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.