NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About Duke Star Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg has captured the attention of the entire country with his play for the Duke Blue Devils.
Many NBA teams are hoping that they will get the chance to draft the 18-year-old freshman in June.
In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was asked about Flagg.
Barkley: "Some of the passes he was making last night was incredible... This kid is really talented, he's really smart. I can't wait to meet him. Seems like a really nice kid... Every time they needed something, he made the play. His ability off the dribble is incredible. It was incredible to watch."
Barkley was referencing Flagg's performance against the Arizona Wildcats in Thursday's Sweet 16 game.
Flagg finished with 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Duke won by a score of 100-93.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Remarkable how much better Cooper Flagg is now than he was only five months ago. The shooting and ball handling improvement wasn’t guaranteed but it has happened and raises his ceiling in a significant way."
Flagg is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Ball Don't Stop: "This bucket by Cooper Flagg tells me so much about his arsenal. Control, feet work, timing and touch. He's a pure scorer."