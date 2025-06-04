NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About Larry Bird
Larry Bird remains one of the most revered NBA players of all time.
The Boston Celtics legend last played in the league during the 1991-92 season.
Recently, Dan Patrick asked Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley about Bird.
Patrick: "Can you see a time or get ready for Larry Bird dropping out as one of the top ten players of all time? Could you see a scenario where Larry is not ranked in the top ten all time?"
Barkley: "Well, let me say this: the three most important figures in NBA history are Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. There are a lot of great players, but there's only a few guys who transcend the sport... Nobody can take away the historic, significance.... Magic and Bird started the transformation, Michael Jordan took it to another level."
Bird was the sixth pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of Indiana State.
He played all 13 seasons of his pro career with the Celtics.
His career averages were 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.
Via @KenMantia: "Larry Bird is the ONLY person in NBA history to win:
— Rookie of the Year
— Most Valuable Player
— Finals MVP
— All-Star MVP
— Coach of the Year
— Executive of the Year
Only in player NBA history to have career averages of 24-10-6
Only non center to win three straight MVPs"