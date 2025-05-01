Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Hilarious Michael Jordan Statement

Charles Barkley spoke about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Nov 22, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
Charles Barkley was one of the best 50 players in NBA history.

One of the reasons that the 1993 MVP was unable to win a title was that he had to go up against Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, Barkley was asked about Jordan.

Patrick: "What if Jordan guarded you?"

Barkley: "He's too little. Michael, he can't guard me in the post. He's too little."

Patrick: "Did you say that to him?"

Barkley: "I've said it to him a thousand times."

Barkley and Jordan are two of the most popular players of all time, so fans will likely enjoy hearing the comments.

They faced off in the 1993 NBA Finals (when Barkley was with the Suns).

The Bulls won the series in six games.

Jun 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan embrace following the Bulls defeat of the Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals at America West Arena. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images

Barkley was the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft out of Aubrun.

He played 16 years for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

The 11-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field in 1,073 games.

Via StatMuse: "Charles Barkley in 16 seasons:

— 22.1 PPG | 11.7 RPG | 54.1 FG%
— 11x All-Star
— 11x All-NBA
— 1x MVP
— Hall of Fame
— NBA Top 75"

As for Jordan, the former UNC star spent 15 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

He won six NBA Championships (all with Chicago).

