NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes His Feelings Clear About Saquon Barkley
Charles Barkley is one of the most famous athletes in sports history.
Following his NBA career, he became an even more significant star on televsion.
The Basketball Hall of Famer is also a big Philadelphia Eagles fan.
In a recent interview with Pardon My Take, Barkley spoke about Eagles star Saquon Barkley.
Charles Barkley: "Saquon was a gift from heaven. I can't to meet him. I've never met my cousin. He's a Barkley. If you're that good as a Barkley, I'm gonna claim you."
Saquon had spent the first six seasons of his pro career playing for the New York Giants.
In his first season with Philadelphia, he helped lead them to the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter (on March 4): "Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources. The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.
The Eagles are taking the rare step of extending Barkley one year into his three-year deal - and in the same league year in which they signed him to the initial contract."