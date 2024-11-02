NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
Bronny James is currently in the middle of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former USC star has two points, one rebound, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/4 from the field in eight total minutes of playing time.
Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about Bronny on The Dan Patrick Show.
Barkley: "I think he needs to go to the G League so he can get better as a basketball player. He's not going to get better sitting on the bench... He needs to play basketball... He doesn't have a position, he's a tweener. The only way you get better at playing any sport is playing that sport. I think it's a great story, it's great for LeBron, but he needs to go to the G League to learn how to get better as a basketball player."
The Lakers are currently 4-2 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently defeated the Toronto Raptors by a score of 131-125 on Friday in Canada.
Bronny checked into the game for the final 7.6 seconds to a loud ovation.
Via Toronto Star Sports: "Bronny James checks into the game for the last 7.6 seconds against the Raptors."
The Lakers will now play their next game on Monday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
As for LeBron, he is averaging 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range.