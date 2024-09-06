NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Intriguing Paul George Statement
Paul George is coming off another efficient season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The All-Star forward averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Over the offseason, George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, which makes them one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA.
Recently, 76ers legend Charles Barkley spoke about George on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
Barkley: "I think he has a huge advantage. He's only got to be the third best player on the team. That's a really huge advantage for Paul. Joel is the guy. Maxey is the second guy. Paul only has to be the third best player."
George has never been such a clear third option, which could make him an even more efficient player.
He will also take a lot of the pressure off of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
That said, the biggest thing will be George and Embiid remaining healthy.
George has spent 14 seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 867 games.
As for the 76ers, they finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.