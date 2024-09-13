NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Super Bowl Prediction
Charles Barkley is one of the best NBA players of all time.
The Basketball Hall of Famer has had an extremely successful career as a broadcaster.
While he is known for his strong basketball takes, Barkley is also a huge NFL fan.
In a recent interview with Bill Simmons, Barkley made his prediction for the 2025 Super Bowl.
Barkley: "My Eagles are going to the Super Bowl."
Simmons: "Eagles against who?"
Barkley: "The Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo Bills win their first Super Bowl. They are the most underrated great team ever... I got the Eagles against the Bills, and the Bills win their first Super Bowl."
Simmons: "I have the Lions over the Texans."
The Bills are coming off a season where they went 11-6 and won the AFC East.
They lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Eagles finished last year with an 11-6 record.
They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.
The franchise reached the Super Bowl in 2022 (and won the Super Bowl in 2017).
As for Barkley, he played 16 seasons in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
The 11-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 1,073 regular season games.
He also appeared in 123 NBA playoff games.