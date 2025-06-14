NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Surprising Personal Announcement
Charles Barkley is one of the best NBA players of all time.
Even though he is a Hall of Famer, it's possible that he is even more famous for his media career.
The 62-year-old is currently covering the NBA Finals for NBA TV.
After Game 4, Barkley made a surprising personal announcement (h/t Awful Announcing).
Barkley: "I've never had a tattoo before... Honestly, I'm gonna do it this summer. I'm gonna get my grandson and granddaughter's name... Charlie. Henry. I never thought anything was important enough."
Many fans reacted to Barkley's announcement.
@Digested_Sand: "He’s the goat to me"
@matthew_peirson: "😂😂😂😂"
@chemrebel: "Candace, speaking truth to power there. Barkley better get his own kids names in there too."
Barkley played 16 NBA seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
While he never won a title, Barkley was the 1993 MVP (and reached the Finals that same season).
His career averages were 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field in 1,073 games.
Via NBA on ESPN (in 2019): "- 1993 MVP
- 11 x All-Star
- 11 x All-NBA
- Hall of Famer
Here are Sir Charles' funniest moment"
As for the Finals, the Thunder won Game 4 (in Indiana) by a score of 111-104.
They have now tied up the series at 2-2 with Game 5 back on their home floor (in Oklahoma) on Monday night.
Via The NBA: "SGA COMES UP HUGE IN GAME 4 ⚡️🚨
35 points. 15 in the 4th. 3 steals.
THE #KiaMVP DELIVERS IN A MASSIVE MOMENT FOR OKC!"