NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Viral Statement About Karl-Anthony Towns
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves kept their season alive when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks (on the road) by a score of 105-100 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
One of the biggest reasons for the victory was the play of All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns.
He has had a tough series, but finished the game with 25 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 9/13 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in only 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about Towns (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "Karl-Anthony Towns played ball tonight. We can talk about this and this and this. Dallas had the lead going, but Karl-Anthony Towns, we've been waiting on him, SHAQ's been saying it, your stars have to play like stars. He's been awful in the series, plain and simple. He saved the Timberwolves' season tonight, so just give him his flowers. He deserves it. We criticize him if he doesn't play well, we've gotta give him his flowers. He won that game for them tonight."
Game 5 of the series will be at the Target Center (in Minnesota) on Thursday evening.
If the Timberwolves win, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
This is the first time the Timberwolves have been to the Western Conference finals since the 2004 season.