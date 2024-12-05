Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Offers Bold Advice To Denver Nuggets

Charles Barkley wants the Denver Nuggets to improve their roster for Nikola Jokic.

Ben Stinar

Oct 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley greets fans during a Ring of Honor half time ceremony of the game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley greets fans during a Ring of Honor half time ceremony of the game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are led by Nikola Jokic, who is widely viewed as the best player in the NBA.

However, after winning the title in 2023, they have taken significant steps backward.

On Tuesday night, NBA legend Charles Barkley offered up advice to the Nuggets (via the NBA on TNT).

Barkley: "I hope they make a trade. You cannot waste the Joker's career. He is the best player in the world... They could win again. They let two guys go off the bench that were very vital to them winning the championship. Their bench is weaker than water... Yeah, they won a championship, but they just let guys go. If you've got a guy that great, you've got to win some more... This guy's the best player in the world. Get greedy."

The Nuggets have lost Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over the previous two summers (as Barkley alluded too).

Both guards played significant roles in team's 2023 title.

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) react after a play against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets haven't been elite this season, they are still 11-8 in their first 19 games.

They are the eighth seed in the Western Conference and just 1.5 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for third.

Jokic is also averaging an incredible 30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 52.2% from the three-point range.

On Thursday evening, the Nuggets will have a big test when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

The Cavs (19-3) are the best team in the league.

