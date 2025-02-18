NBA Legend Charles Barkley Posts Instagram After All-Star Weekend
Over the weekend, the NBA held it's annual All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
Charles Barkley was there with the NBA on TNT.
After the weekend, the NBA legend made a post to Instagram that had over 17,000 likes in four hours.
Barkley captioned his post: "This #NBAAllStar was one for the books, man. San Francisco ain’t all bad. Thank y’all for watching!"
Many fans left comments on Barkley's post.
@eman_the_man_: "WHAT ABOUT SAN ANTONIO"
@leosmaly29: "Thank you ! And thank you for your time at Glide that’s so helpful to our community ❤️"
@raymondwstone: "Chuck finally coming around. Give it time, Chuck—you’ll eventually love this city."
@almonday34: "You’re awesome Man.Here’s to one of the Greatest Human Beings on planet earth.Cheers My Brother !🙏🏽✊🏽🏀"
@obyrne59: "As a San Franciscan, I was ready to bail on you, but you redeemed yourself big brother. ❤️🥂"
@marcustsply: "" we getting fired anyway" greatest quotes ever to end out the show"
@tairalexey: "Charles,You was,is and will be my favorite player.Absolute Goat among PF's.But shame on You for this statement.What book deserve this sh*t All Star Weekend to be put in?Smth like that book in restaurant where customers could write"Your food was trash- I'll never come here again"
Team Chuck lost to Team Shaq in the All-Star Game Championship by a score of 41-25.
Steph Curry won the MVP.
As for Barkley, he is one of the best forwards in NBA history.
The 1993 MVP spent 16 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.