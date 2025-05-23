NBA Legend Charles Barkley Predicts Winner Of Knicks-Pacers Series
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are currently in the middle of an Eastern Conference finals series.
After the Pacers won Game 1 by a score of 138-135 (in overtime), Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about why he thinks they will win the series (h/t House of Highlights).
Kenny Smith asked: "Do you think the New York Knicks can play a seven-game series with the Indiana Pacers playing only seven player in double-figured minutes?"
Barkley: "That's why I picked the Pacers to win this series... The Knicks look tired... The Pacers going to play like this every game... We're gonna play every other day now."
The Pacers had a remarkable comeback, as they trailed by double-digits late in the fourth quarter.
Tyrese Haliburton also made a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.
Via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post: "The Knicks had a 99.7 win percentage when they led by 14 points with 2:51 left in fourth quarter of ECF Game 1 overtime loss to Pacers."
Haliburton went off for 31 points and 11 assists while shooting 12/23 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton's clutch heroics and Aaron Nesmith's 4th quarter takeover pushed the Pacers to a 1-0 series lead in OT.
Following an instant classic in Game 1, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks aim to even things tonight.
ECF Game 2: IND/NYK tips at 8:00pm/et on TNT."
The Knicks are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are in the conference finals for the second straight season.
They lost last year to the Boston Celtics (in five games).