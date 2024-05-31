NBA Legend Charles Barkley Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks won Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103.
They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they still had Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki on the roster.
The Mavs will face off against the Boston Celtics in the Finals with Game 1 on June 6 in Boston.
After the game, NBA legend Charles Barkley predicted the winner of the Finals (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "We got another week. I still like the Celtics. Without Porzingis I still like the Celtics. Stan Van Gundy and Reggie said something really important. They got four guys that can guard Luka and Kyrie. And Luka and Kyrie can't guard those guys on the other end. In my opinion. I like the Celtics. I think it’s gonna be a hell of a series but I like the Celtics."
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before defeating the Timberwolves).
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.
The Celtics have made the Eastern Conference finals six times over the last eight years, but they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce was still on the roster.