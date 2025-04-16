NBA Legend Charles Barkley Predicts Winner Of Warriors-Rockets Series
Charles Barkley predicted the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 121-116.
With the victory, they will now face off against the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Here is the series schedule for Warriors vs Rockets
Two days off between both G1 and G2 and G2 and G3"
Before the series, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley predicted that the Rockets would win.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I still like the Rockets in that series."
