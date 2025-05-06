NBA Legend Charles Barkley Predicts Winner Of Warriors-Timberwolves Series
On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors at the Target Center for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made his prediction for the series (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "I'm gonna take Minnesota. I think Minnesota is playing really, really well right now. ANT is a hell of a player... I think the interesting matchup is how often they're gonna play small."
The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the Western Conference after going 49-33.
They beat Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Via Keerthika Uthayakumar: "A 6-seed (MIN) & a 7-seed (GSW) are meeting in the playoffs for the third time in NBA history.
1987 - HOU vs SEA
2023 - GSW vs LAL
2025 - MIN vs GSW"
As for the Warriors, they are the seventh seed after going 48-34 (and beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament).
They defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round (in seven games).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Here is the series schedule for Warriors and Timberwolves. It opens on Tuesday night in Minnesota and has only one day off between Games 1 through 5."
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals.
They will face off against either the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.
Game 1 of that series will begin on Monday night in Oklahoma City.