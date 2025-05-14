NBA Legend Charles Barkley Proposes Bucks-Mavs Trade
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks landed the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
They will now be able to select 18-year-old Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.
NBA legend Charles Barkley thinks the Milwaukee Bucks should attempt to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Dallas Mavericks for Flagg.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "If I'm Milwaukee, first call I would make is to Dallas... If Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas, are they contenders next year? That'd be a great way to start the Milwaukee rebuild... Dame's gonna be out, we get Cooper Flagg, maybe a good player, some draft picks, we can really start our rebuild."
While Barkley makes an excellent point, ESPN's Tim MacMahon has already reported that the Mavs plan to keep the pick.
Via MacMahon: "Sources: Yes, the Mavericks plan to draft Cooper Flagg.
No, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont will not look a gift horse in the mouth and consider trading the No. 1 overall pick."
The Mavs are in an interesting spot with the top pick, as they have a veteran-led roster with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis (and head coach Jason Kidd).
Via StatMuse: "Mavericks depth:
Cooper Flagg
Kyrie Irving
Anthony Davis
Klay Thompson
Dereck Lively
Daniel Gafford
PJ Washington
Naji Marshall
Max Christie
Caleb Martin
Jaden Hardy
How many wins for the 2025-26 Mavs?"
On the other hand, the Bucks will remain a major offseason storyline due to the fact they have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons.