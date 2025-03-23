NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Heartbreaking George Foreman News
On Friday, the heartbreaking news that George Foreman had passed away was announced.
The boxing legend was 76.
Via Bleacher Report: "George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76
Foreman was a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist"
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who shared his thoughts was Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Barkley (via CBS Sports): "I got to know Mr. Foreman a little bit. Seen him at all the boxing matches, and I always picked his brain about trying to be an entrepreneur when your career is over. This one hurt, man. I ain't gonna lie man. Between Junior Bridgeman, Oliver Miller, it's been a rough week. And now Mr. Foreman. It's been a rough week.... Just a gentleman, was a pastor and it just hurts, man... My condolences to his family, and I'm shook up right now because that caught me so off guard."
Barkley was one of many sports icons to share their feelings on Foreman.
Magic Johnson also sent out a post (via X).
Johnson wrote: "I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away. I attended so many of George’s championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man. After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time. 🙏🏾"