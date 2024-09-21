NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Heartbreaking Phoenix Suns News
On Saturday afternoon, the heartbreaking news that Al McCoy had passed was announced.
McCoy was the play-by-play announcer for the Phoenix Suns from 1972-2023 (51 years).
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor member and legendary radio play-by-play announcer Al McCoy has passed away peacefully at the age of 91 💜🧡"
The Suns released statements from many legends of the franchise.
One person who made a statement was Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Barkley: "This is a sad day for the Suns and the Suns family. Al McCoy represented everything that is great about Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and people who love basketball. I was blessed and honored to work with Al and I'm gonna miss him."
Barkley spent four seasons with the Suns.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in all four years and helped the franchise reach the 1993 Finals (they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls).
His averages with the Suns were 23.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 280 regular season games for the franchise.
Former Suns player Rex Chapman added details on how important McCoy was to players on the team.
Via Chapman: "Suns legend Al MCoy has passed away at the age of 91. Al was like a second dad or extra grandad to a lot oof us. He traveled with us, ate with us, drank with us, told us to stop bitching at the refs, hugged us, & loved us. We loved him back. Rest, Al.💜🧡"