NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Heartbreaking Suns News
Oliver Miller was the 22nd pick in the 1992 NBA Draft out of Arkansas by the Phoenix Suns.
He spent the first two seasons of his nine-year career with the franchise.
On Thursday, the heartbreaking news that Miller had passed away was announced.
Via NBA History: "The NBA mourns the passing of Oliver Miller (1970-2025).
Selected as the No. 22 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in 1992, Oliver played 9 NBA seasons with the Suns, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves."
One person who reacted to the news was Suns legend Charles Barkley.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "Great kid. It's been a rough week for the NBA family. Oliver, man, he was a great kid. We would not have gotten to the Finals without Oliver Miller. We would not have gotten there. He was a terrific passer... He was a great kid and man, 53-54 years that's way too young to be passing away."
Miller had career averages of 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field in 493 games.
As Barkley alluded to, Miller helped the Suns reach the 1993 NBA Finals (as a rookie).
Via Ballislife.com: "RIP OLIVER "BIG 0" MILLER
Some of his games
35 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST, 4 STL
32 PTS, 13 REB, 5 BLK (86% FG)
20 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST (82% FG)
18 PTS, 15 REB, 9 BLK
13 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 6 STL, 3 BLK
Crazy stat: 3 of his career 4 3PTS happened in a single game and he shot 3/3"