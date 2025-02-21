NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Heartbreaking Victor Wembanyama News
On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs will play the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas.
Before the game, the Spurs announced that Victor Wembanyama will likely miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season."
One person who reacted to the news was Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "Number one, just wish him good health... That's gotta be scary when you get that news... I feel bad for the Spurs organization also... When they went out and made that De'Aaron Fox trade, you're like man, this team, they're not going to win the championship, but they can get into the play-in.. I just wish him nothing but the best... This is just a bad thing for the Spurs, for the NBA. When he played over in Paris, man, it was crazy those two games. Good luck to him and his family."
Wembanyama finished his second season with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-29 record in 52 games.