NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Lakers-Mavs Trade

Charles Barkley gave his reaction to the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade.

Oct 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley greets fans during a Ring of Honor half time ceremony of the game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks completed their trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-time NBA All-Star has averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field in 22 games this season.

Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they acquired 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris."

One person who reacted to the news was Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (via NBA TV).

Barkley: "Those are the two firsts aspects of this trade that are shocking. A star for a star and... They didn't go for the highest bidder. They went for a quick deal and it was over."

Barkley also added: "The only people know Luka Doncic is the Dallas Mavericks. Guys who've been with him for years, who are around him every day... They must know something we don't know."

The move shocked the entire NBA world, as Doncic will turn just 26 later this month.

On the other hand, Davis (who will turn 32 next month) is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field in 42 games.

Dec 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (center) talks with forward Christian Wood (right) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) after the game between the Mavericks and the Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs are currently the eighth seed with a 26-23 record in 49 games.

They are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.

