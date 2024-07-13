NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To New York Knicks News
Jalen Brunson is coming off an incredible season where he established himself as arguably the best point guard in the Eastern Conference.
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Brunson to a contract extension.
Even more noteworthy was that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brunson took a favorable extension for the team.
Via Wojnarowski: "In a largely unprecedented financial concession to give roster flexibility to a contender, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has agreed on a four-year, $156.5 million extension, his agent Sam Rose of CAA tells ESPN --- $113M less guaranteed than he’s eligible to receive in one year."
Following the news, Charles Barkley gave his reaction (via ESPN).
Barkley: "I think it's awesome. First of all, he's a great kid and a hell of a player. What he did for the Knicks, I think it shocked everybody, I knew he was a good player, but he's been great since he got to New York. I think he realizes if I take less money, because the Celtics are not going anywhere, the 76ers have gotten better... I think he realized for me to make a extra few million dollars and we're not gonna be competitive, nobody wants to do that. I'm happy for that kid, he's a great kid."
Brunson finished this past season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.