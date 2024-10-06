NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Knicks Trade
Earlier this week, the New York Knicks completed their blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the deal, they landed All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who had spent his entire nine-year career in Minnesota.
NBA legend Charles Barkley gave his reaction to the trade in an interview with The Jim Jackson Show.
Barkley: "I really like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade for the Knicks. I really do. I think that his size, his shooting ability, the pressure. He don't have to be the star. I give Wes and those guys credit for going out and getting him. Hopefully, this will put a chip on his shoulder.... He gotta come there and be really pissed off. I think it's a great piece for the Knicks."
Towns finished last season with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He has a chance to be an excellent co-star next to point guard Jalen Brunson.
The Knicks also have Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.
Last season, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They dealt with injuries in the NBA playoffs but were still able to take the Indiana Pacers to Game 7 of the second round.
As for Barkley, he played 16 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
He made 11 NBA All-Star Games and is a Basketball Hall of Famer.