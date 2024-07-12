NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Sacramento Kings Trade
Earlier in the week, the Sacramento Kings landed DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
DeRozan finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via Kings.com on July 8: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired six-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA guard-forward DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. As part of the deal, Sacramento sent Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash considerations to Chicago, and Harrison Barnes and a 2031 pick swap to San Antonio."
On Friday, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about the Kings landing DeRozan (h/t Mike Cherry of KCRA 3).
Barkley: "Great trade getting DeMar DeRozan. I think he's a terrific player and a great guy. He's going to bring some veteran leadership. Sacramento got better."
DeRozan is one of the best scorers of all time, and the Kings already have a lineup that features De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 1,110 regular season games.
As for the Kings, they made the NBA playoffs in 2023 but are coming off a season where they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.