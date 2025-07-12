NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Suns-Rockets Trade
Kevin Durant is still an elite forward despite the fact that he will turn 37 in September.
Earlier this month, Durant was traded (via the Phoenix Suns) to the Houston Rockets.
Via The Houston Rockets: "OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired forward Kevin Durant and center Clint Capela via a seven-team trade with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota and Phoenix."
One person who reacted to the trade was Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (via ESPN).
Barkley: "The Rockets look great on paper. Kevin is a great player. I thought the Nuggets got better... OKC is the best team in the world. We know that for a fact, but I thought the Rockets, they're having a great summer."
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via StatMuse: "Rockets starters:
Kevin Durant
Fred VanVleet
Amen Thompson
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun"
The Rockets had an excellent regular season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time in five years.
Via StatMuse: "Rockets offseason additions:
Kevin Durant
— 26.6 PPG
— 6.0 RPG
— 53/43/84%
Dorian Finney-Smith
— 8.7 PPG
— 2.0 3PM
— 41.1 3P%
Clint Capela
— 8.5 PPG
— 8.5 RPG
— 1.0 BPG
The 2 seed got even better."