NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Vince Carter News
Vince Carter is one of the most exciting NBA players of all time.
After retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season, Carter has spent a lot of time doing media.
He has filled in on TNT many times, and the network has now announced that he has been hired ahead of the new NBA season.
Via NBA on TNT: "Welcome to the TNT Sports family, @mrvincecarter15!
Catch Vince Carter at the desk on #NBAonTNT Tuesdays and @nbatv throughout the 2024-25 season 🙌🏾"
One person who reacted to the news was TNT star (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Charles Barkley.
Barkley wrote: "Good to have you, brother!"
Carter was the fifth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of UNC.
The eight-time NBA All-Star played 22 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages were 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,541 regular season games.
He also appeared in 88 NBA playoff games (66 starts).
Via TNT Sports U.S. PR: "Vince Carter – member of 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class – joins TNT Sports as NBA studio analyst
Carter will join Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker & Adam Lefkoe on NBA on TNT Tuesdays and appear on NBA TV"
The 2024-25 NBA season will begin on October 22 when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks.