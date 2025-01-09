NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reveals Why He Hates The Los Angeles Lakers
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks (who were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving) by a score of 118-97.
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has been very critical of the Lakers this season, and he was asked (via the NBA on TNT) why he doesn't like the team.
Barkley: "Why I hate the Lakers? It's always somebody else's fault. Remember three years ago? It was Russell Westbrook's fault, then it was Frank Vogel's fault, then it was D'Angelo Russell's fault, then it was Darvin Ham's fault... You don't always blame other people for your shortcomings."
The Lakers won the NBA Championship in 2020 but have struggled to maintain consistency since their title.
Following that season, the Lakers have lost in the first round (2021), missed the NBA playoffs (2022), reached the Western Conference finals (2023) and lost again in the first round (2024).
They are also on their third head coach in that period after firing Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham (and hiring JJ Redick).
Right now, the Lakers are the sixth seed with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and will resume action on Thursday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
As for Barkley, he is one of the best players in NBA history.
The 1993 MVP played 16 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
During the 1993 season, Barkley led the Suns to the NBA Finals.