NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reveals Winner Of Mavs-Lakers Trade
So far, most people have been in shock over Luka Doncic getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the Mavs got Anthony Daivs, many fans can't believe how little the Lakers had to give up to get one of the best superstars in the league (who's only 25).
Via Mavs PR on Sunday: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they acquired 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris."
Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley revealed who he thinks won the trade (in the short term).
Barkley (via The Dan Patrick Show): "The Dallas Mavericks. They're a contender right away. They're a really good team. .. Right now... For the next two or three years, the Mavs won the trade."
The Mavs got Anthony Davis (who is still just 31).
He is currently averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% form the field in 42 games.
In addition to Davis and the draft pick, the Mavs also got Max Christie.
The 21-year-old is an intriguing prospect.
He made his Mavs debut (on Monday), finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 4/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are coming off a season where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.