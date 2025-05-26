NBA Legend Charles Barkley Sends Clear Message To Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals by a score of 106-100.
Despite Jalen Brunson dealing with foul trouble (and having a tough shooting night), the Knicks were able to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole.
Brunson's final stat line was 23 points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 6/18 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley sent a message to Brunson.
Barkley (h/t House of Highlights): "I'm hoping this is a wakeup call for Brunson... You're gonna have to get off the ball. They've had their two best spurts in this series... They've had their best while everybody is getting involved. He has to learn from that and get off the ball a little bit more."
Brunson is still having a fantastic series.
Via @StatMamba: "Jalen Brunson this series:
34.0 PPG
5.7 APG
2.3 3PM
61.6% TS"
The Knicks will now have a chance to even up the series on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).
A victory would have the two teams at 2-2 going back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5.
Via The NBA: "The first three games of this year's East Finals have all been decided by 6 points or less
This is the 1st time a Conference Finals has had each of the first 3 games decided by 6 points or less since '09 and just the 6th time occurring since '95."