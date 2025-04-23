NBA Legend Charles Barkley Shares Strong Reaction To Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded in a big way when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 94-85 (at home).
Their first-round playoff series is now tied up at 1-1.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Game 2: Lakers 94, Wolves 85
LA ties the series at 1-1 behind a dominant defensive performance. Luka had 31 pts, 12 rebs and 9 asts. LeBron had 21/11/7. AR had 16/5/5. LA scored one fewer point than in Game 1 but held MIN to 32 fewer points.
Up next: Game 3 in MIN on Friday."
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley shared his thoughts (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "If Minnesota had come out playing with any intensity... I hated the Lakers offense... I don't think the Lakers can win this series just playing the offense going at Rudy Gobert all night. If Minnesota had played any intensity the first half, because they outplayed the Lakers in the second half. Their offense they were running was so boring. They just went at Rudy Gobert every time."
The Lakers had been coming off a 117-95 loss in Game 1.
They are 32-11 in the 43 games they have played at home (and 19-22 in 41 games on the road).
Via ESPN: "LAKERS AND WOLVES ALL TIED UP HEADING BACK TO MINNESOTA 🔥
Game 3 | Friday, 4/25 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN 🍿"
Luka Doncic led the team with 31 points.