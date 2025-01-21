NBA Legend Charles Barkley Thinks The New York Knicks Should Make A Trade
On Monday, the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks (at home) by a score of 119-110.
They have been one of the best teams in the NBA, as they are now 28-16 in 44 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Barkley (via NBA on TNT): "I do think the Knicks need to make a trade to get stronger on the bench. I know they're getting Mitchell Robinson back... I do think they need to make one trade."
The Knicks have been one of the most active teams in the league over the previous six months.
Before the season began, they landed Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Therefore, it's possible that Barkley will get his wish, and the Knicks will make another move before the trade deadline next month.
As Barkley noted, Mitchell Robinson has yet to appear in a game so far this season.
Therefore, he will be an indirect addition to the roster at some point this season.
The 26-year-old is coming off a year where he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on January 20: "Saw Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the locker room. He looks slim. Robinson said recently in a video on social media that he was at 268 lbs. He’s shed a couple pounds since then."
The Knicks are a team that is looking to win a title as soon as this year.
They will be a team to watch on the trade market over the next few weeks.