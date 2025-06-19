Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Proven Correct About Bronny James

Charles Barkley was right about Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bronny James had a very intriguing rookie season as a pro.

In the NBA, the 20-year-old guard generated a lot of buzz from Los Angeles Lakers fans (and national media coverage).

That said, he was given limited minutes by head coach JJ Redick.

Bronny James
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Whenever the Lakers would send Bronny to the G League, he was fantastic during his 11 regular season games with South Bay.

Via NBA on ESPN (on February 8): "Bronny was hoopin' in the G League tonight:

🏀 28 PTS 🏀 6 REB 🏀 2 AST"

At the start of the season, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Bronny.

Barkley (via Dan Patrick Show in November): "I think he needs to go to the G League so he can get better as a basketball player. He's not going to get better sitting on the bench... He needs to play basketball... He doesn't have a position, he's a tweener. The only way you get better at playing any sport is playing that sport. I think it's a great story, it's great for LeBron, but he needs to go to the G League to learn how to get better as a basketball player."

Barkley was proven correct about Bronny needing to be in the G League (as opposed to sitting on the bench with the Lakers).

Via NBA G League: "Bronny James’ rookie year in the G League was ELECTRIC! 🤩

At just 20 years old, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG last season with the @southbaylakers . In Laker wins, he shot 51% FG, 45% 3PT, and 88% FT."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.