NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Proven Correct About Bronny James
Bronny James had a very intriguing rookie season as a pro.
In the NBA, the 20-year-old guard generated a lot of buzz from Los Angeles Lakers fans (and national media coverage).
That said, he was given limited minutes by head coach JJ Redick.
Whenever the Lakers would send Bronny to the G League, he was fantastic during his 11 regular season games with South Bay.
Via NBA on ESPN (on February 8): "Bronny was hoopin' in the G League tonight:
🏀 28 PTS 🏀 6 REB 🏀 2 AST"
At the start of the season, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Bronny.
Barkley (via Dan Patrick Show in November): "I think he needs to go to the G League so he can get better as a basketball player. He's not going to get better sitting on the bench... He needs to play basketball... He doesn't have a position, he's a tweener. The only way you get better at playing any sport is playing that sport. I think it's a great story, it's great for LeBron, but he needs to go to the G League to learn how to get better as a basketball player."
Barkley was proven correct about Bronny needing to be in the G League (as opposed to sitting on the bench with the Lakers).
Via NBA G League: "Bronny James’ rookie year in the G League was ELECTRIC! 🤩
At just 20 years old, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG last season with the @southbaylakers . In Laker wins, he shot 51% FG, 45% 3PT, and 88% FT."