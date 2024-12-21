NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Right About The Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA over the last month.
They most recently lost to the Memphis Grizzlies (on the road) by a score of 144-93.
Back on November 12, the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-117.
With the victory, they improved to 9-2 in their first 11 games of the season.
However, NBA legend Charles Barkley predicted that the Warriors would be unable to sustain that level of play.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT on November 12): "I think they're too small. Everybody's fresh and feeling good right now... Everybody else is feeling good, and nobody's got bumps and bruises, and I think their shooting will go down. They're playing well right now. I just don't think it's sustainable."
The Warriors have gone just 5-10 in the 15 games since that night (they are 14-12).
Clearly, Barkley looks spot-on with his prediction.
In their most recent loss to Memphis, future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Draymond Green combined for just two points.
Via StatMuse: "Players with a +/- of -40 or worse in a game this season:
— Bilal Coulibaly
— Kelly Oubre
And now, Steph and Draymond."
The hot start the Warriors had left them some cushion where they are still the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
In addition, they are just 2.5 games back of the Mavs for the fourth seed.
On Saturday, the Warriors will visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.