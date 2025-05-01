NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Right About The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lot of hype after trading for Luka Doncic in the middle of the season.
They finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
However, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in just five games).
While many people believed that the Lakers would make a deep run, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was not one of them.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT on February 27): "I think they're solid. I don't think they're a contender... They were awful to start the season. They've been awful for the last two or three years... Luka is an upgrade, but I still don't think they're on the same level with the Nuggets. OKC's the best team in the west. I'm not sure they're better than Memphis. I'm not even sure they're better than the Rockets."