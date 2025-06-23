NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Right About The Oklahoma City Thunder

Highest point differential in NBA history, full season and playoff run combined:



1. 2025 Thunder – 1,247

2. 1971 Bucks – 1,208

3. 1996 Bulls – 1,194

4. 2017 Warriors – 1,184

5. 2024 Celtics – 1,083



All champions.



Like I said before, *historically* great team and season.