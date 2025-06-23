NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Right About The Oklahoma City Thunder
On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 103-91 (at home) to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
They had one of the most dominant seasons in league history.
Via StatMuse: "Teams with 84+ wins to win a Championship:
— MJ Bulls
— MJ Bulls
— SGA Thunder
That's it."
One person who was a big believer in the Thunder was Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Barkley (via The Dan Patrick Show on June 2): "I think they [Pacers] can make it competitive, but I've been saying for months, nobody can beat that team four times in a week. The Pacers got a good team... They [Thunder] might be the deepest NBA team I've ever seen... That's gonna really negate the Pacers bench, which helped them beat the Knicks."
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with an incredible 68-14 record.
While the Pacers were competitive, the Thunder have been the best team in the league all season.
Via Shane Young: "Highest point differential in NBA history, full season and playoff run combined:
1. 2025 Thunder – 1,247
2. 1971 Bucks – 1,208
3. 1996 Bulls – 1,194
4. 2017 Warriors – 1,184
5. 2024 Celtics – 1,083
All champions.
Like I said before, *historically* great team and season."
The Thunder were led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who won the 2025 MVP Finals Award).