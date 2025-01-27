NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Right About The Philadelphia Eagles
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders by a score of 55-23 in The NFC Championship Game.
With the win, the Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
Via Bleacher Report: "Eagles backfield BALLED OUT in the Conference Championship
Saquon: 15 Carries, 118 YDS, 3 TD
Jalen: 10 Carries, 16 YDS, 3 TD
They booked their ticket to NOLA for Super Bowl LIX"
Before the NFL season began, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley predicted that the Eagles would reach the Super Bowl when he made an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast.
Barkley: "My Eagles are going to the Super Bowl."
Simmons: "Eagles against who?"
Barkley: "The Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo Bills win their first Super Bowl. They are the most underrated great team ever... I got the Eagles against the Bills, and the Bills win their first Super Bowl."
Simmons: "I have the Lions over the Texans."
Barkley spent eight out of his 16 years in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise he would be an Eagles fan.
During his time in Philadelphia, Barkely made six straight NBA All-Star Games.
As for the Eagles, they finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, which won the NFC East.
They will face off against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl will be on February 9 in New Orelans.