NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Right About The Phoenix Suns
Charles Barkley is one of the best players in Phoenix Suns history.
In 1993, he won the MVP (and led the Suns to the NBA Finals).
That said, Barkley was very honest about his former team when he spoke to Bill Simmons (in September) before the season.
Barkley in September: "My Suns. They got no identity and no leadership... You gotta have a style of play. You gotta have leadership. The Suns have not proven they can do that yet."
So far, Barkley looks spot on his analysis about the Suns.
They are 15-16 in their first 31 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Most recently, the Suns lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 109-105 (they have also been without Devin Booker for the last five games).
Many fans on social media were starting to lose their patience with the team after Saturday's loss.
@HarrisonGoSuns: "Not over exaggerating here, but it’s definitely time for the reset button.
The goal of going all out with this team was to win it all, and whether you like it or not that’s not happening.
Keep book and a couple of the young fellas and trade everyone else."
@SunsAreBetter: "I think I’m officially at the point of believing this Suns team is unfixable.
There’s only one way this all ends."
@RyB_311: "Even against the Warriors, the Suns feel so small"
The Suns will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (in Arizona).