NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Very Wrong About The Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a sensational regular season.
They finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
Via Bleacher Report: "Kenny Atkinson has been named the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year
Led Cavs to 64-18 record and No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference in his FIRST YEAR as HC"
Despite their strong season, the Cavs were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the second round (on Tuesday night).
They lost (at home in Ohio) by a score of 114-105.
Back in March, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had predicted that the Cavs would reach the 2025 NBA Finals.
Barkley (via House of Highlights): "The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the Finals... I told ya'll to book it last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the NBA Finals."
At the time, Barkley was making an intriguing prediction.
The Cavs had proved themselves as a team that should have at least made the Eastern Conference finals.
Via NBA TV: "Cleveland’s run this season comes to an end:
- 1-Seed in the East
- Led NBA in Offensive Rating
- 3 All-Stars (Mitchell, Mobley, Garland)
- Evan Mobley DPOY, Kenny Atkinson COY
Where does this Cavs squad go from here?"
Going into the offseason, the Cavs will be among the most intriguing teams to watch.
They have a loaded roster that features Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.