NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Wrong About Donovan Mitchell

The @cavs 56-10 record is tied for the 5th-best start through 66 games in @NBA history.



1. 2015-16 GSW: 60-6

2. 1995-96 CHI: 59-7

3t. 1996-97 CHI: 57-9

3t. 1982-83 PHI: 57-9

5t. 2024-25 CAVALIERS: 56-10*

5t. 2015-16 SAS: 56-10

5t. 1966-67 PHI: 56-10#LetEmKnow