NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Wrong About Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is in the middle of an outstanding season.
In addition to his strong individual play, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been historically good.
Via Cavs Notes: "The @cavs 56-10 record is tied for the 5th-best start through 66 games in @NBA history.
1. 2015-16 GSW: 60-6
2. 1995-96 CHI: 59-7
3t. 1996-97 CHI: 57-9
3t. 1982-83 PHI: 57-9
5t. 2024-25 CAVALIERS: 56-10*
5t. 2015-16 SAS: 56-10
5t. 1966-67 PHI: 56-10"
Mitchell made his sixth straight NBA All-Star Game.
He is averaging 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Before the season, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley ranked Mitchell as the 43rd best player in the NBA.
Via Bleacher Report (on October 17): "Chuck ranks his top 50 NBA players ahead of next season
50. CJ McCollum
49. OG Anunoby
48. Isaiah Hartenstein
47. Bradley Beal
46. Trae Young
45. Marcus Smart
44. Myles Turner
43. Donovan Mitchell
42. Tyler Herro
41. Naz Reid
40. Derrick White
39. Karl-Anthony Towns
38. Julius Randle
37. Damian Lillard
36. Brandon Ingram
35. Jrue Holiday
34. Zion Williamson
33. Jamal Murray
32. Aaron Gordon
31. Paul George
30. Tyrese Maxey
29. Jaren Jackson Jr.
28. DeMar DeRozan
27. Ja Morant
26. Jalen Brunson
25. Tyrese Haliburton
24. Jimmy Butler
23. Kristaps Porziņģis
22. Victor Wembanyama
21. Domantas Sabonis"
Based on Mitchell being the best player (on the best team in the Eastern Conference), Barkley was clearly wrong in his prediction.
In addition, there is no question that he is better than players such as Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram.