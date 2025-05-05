NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Wrong About The Golden State Warriors
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 103-89 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
The Warriors will now advance to the second round (and face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "In the Steph Curry era, the Warriors are now 5-0 in playoff series against the Rockets. They've closed out the last three of those in Houston.
Game 7 in 2018
Game 6 in 2019
Game 7 in 2025"
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had predicted that the Warriors would lose Game 7.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I think they blew this series last game... They had to win that Game 6 at home.... I think the Rockets are going to win tonight."
Buddy Hield was the star of the game, finishing with 33 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/15 from the field and 9/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Buddy Hield in Game 7:
33 PTS
12-15 FG
9-11 3P
Tied the record for the most 3P in a Game 7 in NBA history."
In addition to Hield, the Warriors also got 42 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists from Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry.
Via NBACentral: "Steph Curry tonight:
22 PTS - 10 REB - 7 AST
Buddy Hield:
33 PTS - 9 3PM - 80% FG
Jimmy Butler:
20 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST"