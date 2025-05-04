NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Wrong About The LA Clippers
On Saturday night, the LA Clippers had their season come to an end when they lost Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets (by a score of 120-101).
The Clippers had a talented roster led by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden but fell short in the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.
Via StatMuse: "New stadium. Richest owner. Healthy Kawhi. Doesn't matter.
Cancun waiting for the Clippers every year:"
Many people had high hopes for the Clippers due to the play of James Harden (and health of Kawhi Leonard).
One of those people was NBA legend Charles Barkley.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT on April 10): "The Clippers might be the second-best team in the west... Kawhi Leonard is amazing to me, man."
The Clippers let a lot of people down after their impressive regular season that saw them go 50-32 (and finish as the fifth seed).
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote before the game: "It seems about 120 members of “the swell” flew on a charter plane this morning. Steve Ballmer covered the plane, tickets and busses to the game."
The biggest disappointment from the game was Harden's performance.
While he had 13 assists, the 2018 MVP finished with just seven points on 2/8 shooting from the field.
Via Underdog NBA: "James Harden's last three Game 7s:
7 PTS, 2-8 FG — L vs. DEN (tonight)
9 PTS, 3-11 FG — L vs. BOS ('23)
22 PTS, 5-17 FG — L vs. MIL ('21)"