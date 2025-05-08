NBA Legend Charles Barkley Was Wrong About The New York Knicks
The New York Knicks went 0-4 against the Boston Celtics during the 2024-25 regular season.
However, they are suddenly up 2-0 on the Celtics during their second-round playoff series (after winning each of the first two games in Boston).
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Knicks erase another 20-point deficit in Boston to go up 2-0 vs. the Celtics."
Before the series began, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley thought the Celtics would win in five games (or less).
Since the Knicks already have two wins, the series will go at least six games.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT before the series): "The Celtics are going to beat the Knicks in probably five games. If that... The Knicks got a good team, don't get me wrong. They got a good team. The Celtics are just better."
The Celtics are coming off a year where they won the 2024 NBA Championship.
They also finished the regular season as the second seed with a 61-21 record.
That said, the Knicks have proven that they are able to outplay them at the end of games.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "The Celtics have missed a combined 75 three-point attempts in their two games vs. the Knicks 😲"
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Celtics have gone 34-9 in the 43 games they have played on the road away from Boston.
Via Bleacher Report: "KNICKS' COMEBACKS VS. CELTICS THIS SERIES HAVE BEEN UNREAL
IT'S NOT OVER TILL IT'S OVER"